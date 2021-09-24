Dr. Vityala Yethindra: A Guinness World Record for the Longest Title of a Book

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

The title of a book always draws a person's attention. However, do you expect the title to be as long as the book?

Yes, there is a book with such a title! Dr. Vityala Yethindra's book, "The Historical Development of the Heart i.e., from its Formation From...," holds the Guinness World Record for the longest title of a book. In all, the title contains 3,777 words and 26,021 characters.

Dr. Yethindra is a 24-year-old man from Warangal, Telangana. He is an MD (General Medicine) from the International University of Kyrgyzstan. The title is lengthy because he has included all the species on earth that have a heart. It also contains 50 questions about heart types, heart attacks, and tips for maintaining a healthy heart in the title, along with the answers in the book. He voluntarily donated copies of the book to 966 poor students in India and Kyrgyzstan. He always dreamt of holding a Guinness world record. Although he was unsuccessful in six attempts over three years, he finally succeeded in 2020.

Intelligently and accurately authored, this book could be considered an essential read.

As a researcher, Dr. Yethindra evaluated the safety and efficacy of umifenovir, heparin, itolizumab, and rivaroxaban in patients with COVID-19 and achieved positive results. He has published 23 research articles in top peer-reviewed journals. He has also participated in 14 international conferences, delivered presentations, and won eight awards. Between 2019 and 2021, he helped many peers and Ph.D. students from Kyrgyzstan with academics and research methodology, without any payment. He was regarded as the "Champion of Champions" by Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. He also received the Karmaveer Chakra Award, instituted by iCONGO and the United Nations, for his inspiring research, academic work, and voluntary services.

Due to his impeccable and commendable work, Dr. Vityala Yethindra is an example to many people, and his book has the potential to improve the reading habits of the younger generation.

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:14 [IST]