Dr K Sivan appointed as ISRO's new chairman

Scientist Dr K Sivan, who is currently heading Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Trivandrum, has been appointed as the new Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He would replace incumbent ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar, whose term ends January 14.

Dr Sivan is said to have played a key role in ISRO's historic launch last year in which 104 satellites were launched in a single mission. Dr Sivan, who has contributed immensely to many ISRO projects, is a native of Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu.

"I am humbled by this appointment as legendary leaders have held this position in the past. Taking ISRO humbly into a new orbit would be my endeavour, serving both India and ISRO," NDTV quoted Dr Sivan as saying after the announcement was made.

Dr Sivan's career:

Sivan graduated from Madras Institute of Technology in Aeronautical Engineering in 1980. He took his ME in Aerospace Engineering from IISc, Bangalore in 1982 and earned his doctoral degree in Aerospace Engineering from IIT, Bombay in 2006.

Sivan joined ISRO in 1982 to Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Project.

He was appointed as the director of ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre on 2 July 2014.

He is the chief architect of 6D trajectory simulation software, SITARA which is the back-bone of the real-time and non-real-time trajectory simulations of all ISRO launch vehicles.

He evolved novel strategies for launching India's MARS mission endeavor through PSLV.

He has contributed significantly in establishing a Parallel computing facility and Hypersonic wind tunnel facility, which has opened new avenues in the area of computational fluid dynamics, and self-reliance in wind-tunnel testing.

On 1 June 2015, he became the Director of VSSC.

