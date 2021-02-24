Dr Harsh Vardhan should say he is not endorsing Patanjali's Coronil, says Indian Medical Association

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 24: In a recent development, Dr JA Jayalal, national president of Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan should come out with a statement that he is not endorsing the sale of Coronil as a curative medicine for COVID-19.

    The statement was in response to the Delhi Medical Association defending Dr Vardhan's attendance at the launch of Coronil, which Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali group claims can be used to treat coronavirus.

    Underlining that IMA is a professional body, Dr Jayalal said that as its national president he had expressed the scientific view of 3.5 lakhs doctors "on this public gimmick mela."

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 14:01 [IST]
