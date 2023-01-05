Don't wear saffron outfit, embrace modern ideas: Congress leader to UP CM Yogi

How Yogi Adityanath government is using Artificial Intelligence to identify tax evaders in UP

Mumbai, Jan 05: Senior Maharashtra Congress leader and former MP, Hussain Dalwai has asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to do away with his trademark saffron outfit and embrace modern ideas.

"Don't talk about religion every day, do not wear saffron clothes, and become a little modern. Embrace modern ideas," ANI quoted Dalwai as saying.

He then attacked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who is in Mumbai, claiming that Yogi should develop his state instead of taking industries from Maharashtra. "Maharashtra has provided good facilities for industry. So instead of taking industries from Maharashtra, you should develop new industries in the state. Create an environment to allow them to thrive," he told reporters on Wednesday.

In big relief for Yogi govt, SC stays HC order allowing local body elections without OBC quota

The Congress leader then advised the UP CM should to embrace some modernity as the industry is a symbol of modernity.

This is not the first time where the Congress has attacked Yogi over wearing saffron dress. Earlier, Congress General Secreary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had attacked Yogi and said, "He wears the dress (vastra) of an yogi. He wears saffron clothes. This bhagwa (saffron) is not yours, it belongs to 'dhaarmik' (religious), 'aadhyaatmik' (spiritual) tradition of Hindustan."

"It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. Us dharma ko dhaaran kariye (adopt that religion). In that religion, there is no place for anger, violence and revenge. This is all I have to say," she added.

Responding to her comments, Yogi's office hit back, asserting that he wore saffron robe for "public service after sacrificing everything". In a Hindi tweet, the CM's Office' through its Twitter handle @myogioffice said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has worn saffron for public service (Mukhyamantri Shri @myogiadityanath jee ne bhagwaa lok seva ke liye dhaaran kiyaa hai) after sacrificing everything else."

"He not only wears saffron, but also represents it. The saffron-coloured dress is for public welfare and nation-building and Yogiji is a traveller (pathik) on that path," the tweet said.

Another Hindi tweet said, "Whosoever creates hinderance to the continuous 'yagya' of the 'sanyasi' (seer) for public service and public welfare, will face punishment (Sanyasi ki lok seva aur jan kalyan ke nirantar jaari yagya mein jo bhi baadhaa utpann karega, usse dandit hona hi padhega)."

Meanwhile, Yogi is in Mumbai to draw domestic investors ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow next month. He will be meeting the country's leading tycoons and bankers as well as prominent film personalities in the context of the upcoming Film City in Noida.

Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 12:42 [IST]