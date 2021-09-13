YouTube
    Don’t want terrorists to know what software is being used: Centre to SC on Pegasus row

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 13: The Centre told the Supreme Court that it had nothing to hide, but cited national security reasons while stating that it would not file a detailed affidavit on the Pegasus spyware case.

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that statements on this issue cannot be made through affidavits and filing and then making it public discourse is not possible.

    Cannot file affidavits on Pegasus as it will affect national security. We cannot let terrorists know what kind of software is being used, Mehta told a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, N V Ramanna.

    Pegasus row: SC notice to Centre, WB on plea against setting up of Commission of Inquiry by statePegasus row: SC notice to Centre, WB on plea against setting up of Commission of Inquiry by state

    The CJI shot back by saying the last time the court wanted an affidavit and that is why time was granted and now you are saying this. "Last time also national security arose and we clarified nobody is going to intervene in a way that affects national security. We asked you there are claims of individual phones being hacked. So file your affidavit on whether it was authorised, the Bench also said.

    We are only concerned with the issue of phones being hacked. Which agency has the powers and whether it is authorised or not. There are individuals saying their right to privacy has been violated the Bench also said.

    Story first published: Monday, September 13, 2021, 15:28 [IST]
    X