  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don't be afraid, speak truth: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi in latest attack on ‘Chinese intrusion’

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over Ladakh clash, asking him to speak up and tell the truth to the country on whether China has occupied any Indian territory.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    In a video message, part of the Congress party's 'SpeakUpForOurJawans' campaign in honour of martyred Indian soldiers, Gandhi said the Prime Minister had stated that not even an inch of Indian territory has been taken away by anyone and there has been no intrusion, but satellite images and experts say China has occupied Indian territory at three points in eastern Ladakh.

    "If you (the PM) say Indian land has not been taken by China and it has actually been taken, then China will stand to benefit," Gandhi said.

    Priyanka Gandhi slams Mayawati; Calls BSP Chief as 'undeclared BJP spokesperson'

    Noting that the entire country is standing together behind the Prime Minister, the former Congress chief said, "We have to together fight China and throw them out".

    "Prime Minister ji, speak up and do not be scared. You will have to tell the truth to the country. Don't be scared to say that yes, China has taken our land and we are going to act against them. The whole country is with you," he said.

    Referring to the 20 Indian soldiers who died following a clash with the Chinese army personnel at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh earlier this month, Gandhi asked the government to explain who had sent the Indian soldiers without weapons to the border.

    On Friday, he was joined by his mother Sonia Gandhi, the Congress interim chief, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party's in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, who also launched similar attacks on the government.

    "The Prime Minister says China did not infiltrate but on the other hand, Defence Ministry and External Affairs Ministry keep discussing it. Today, when we are paying tributes to our martyrs, India wants to know why and how our 20 soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley," Sonia Gandhi said in her video.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 17:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue