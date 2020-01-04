  • search
    Domicile norms set to kick in at J&K: Exemption for Army, IAS, IPS officers

    New Delhi, Jan 04: The domicile norms in Jammu and Kashmir would come into effect soon.

    There is likely to be a clause that states any Indian citizen can acquire residency of Jammu and Kashmir only after staying in the Union Territory continuously for a period of 15 years, Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia.

    15 to 20 years of stay in J&K would be the minimum requirement

    The source, however, added that an exemption would be made to IAS and IPS officers and their families who have worked in Jammu and Kashmir. The exception would also be made to armed forces personnel from any part of the country, the officer also confirmed.

      Recently the regional BJP units had submitted a memorandum to the top leadership of the party to make some concessions for the residents of Kashmir. It was suggested that 15 to 20 years of stay within J&K must be made the minimum requirement for an Indian citizen to be deemed eligible for the status of a permanent resident.

      Read more about:

