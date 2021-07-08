Does this mean no more vaccine shortage? Rahul on induction of new health minister

'Does he not read?': Union ministers hit back at Rahul Gandhi over vaccine tweet

New Delhi, July 08: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Modi government over COVID-19 vaccine supply, on the day Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as new health minister replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan.

"Does this mean no more vaccine shortage," he asked on Twitter, using the hashtag "#Change".

Rahul Gandhi has been a harsh critic of the Centre's vaccination policy, alleging that it is moving at a slow pace and needs to be accelerated.

Another Congress leader P Chidambaram also took a swipe at the Modi government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and urged the new health minister to ensure adequate supply of vaccines to states.

"Once again, vaccination has been suspended at several centres in Tamil Nadu because they have run out of vaccines. "The first task of the new Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of vaccines to all States," Chidambaram tweeted.

"No more games to enter the Guinness Book of Records please. Just focus on the supply of vaccines to all the States," he also said.

Mandaviya's appointment as health minister comes at a critical juncture. Reports have suggested that the Covid-19 third wave will arrive in August and peak in the month of September.

A Reuters survey predicted that the probable third wave of the pandemic may hit India in October, while SBI research has claimed that the cases will start rising by August. However, the impact of the third wave will be lesser as many Indians will be protected by vaccination.

Story first published: Thursday, July 8, 2021, 17:09 [IST]