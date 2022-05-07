More we condemn, less it is: Khattar on Bagga’s arrest

Does one of the cops who arrested Bagga have a drug link? Here is what the BJP says

New Delhi, May 07: One of the cops who arrested BJP leader Tajinder Bagga is alleged to have had drug links, the BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa has claimed.

Sirsa also claimed that the cop had changed his name to hide his past connections.

The high drama continued for a second day with some BJP workers protesting outside an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office.

While the BJP has alleged a vendetta, the AAP has said that the arrest was not political in nature. The Punjab Police arrested Bagga as he had not appeared for the probe.

Sirsa is heard saying that the DSP who came to arrest Bagga is linked to one of the biggest drug rackets. Drug trader Sarbjit Singh who helped him to get posted is now in jail.

Sirsa also said that Kuljinder Sindhu proffered to be called as KS Sindhu because ha had past terror links. Listen to the leaked audio conversation between drug lord Sarbjit Singh and then Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhayaya where Sarabjit says that Kuljinder enjoys his full confidence and can carry out any illegal operations, Sirsa also said.

Big Exposure: Dark connection btw @ArvindKejriwal, notorious DSP KS Sandhu (Kuljinder Singh) & Drug lords exposed



By sending ill-famed DSP to @TajinderBagga home, Kejriwal has clearly shown the kind of henchmen he is picking in Punjab to create ruckus

(Follow this thread) @ANI pic.twitter.com/quT1b4slAi — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 7, 2022

Next week the Punjab and Haryana High Court will take up a plea linked to the arrest of Bagga. The matter has been adjourned to Tuesday since it was a matter of a different Bench, Additional Solicitor General, Satya Pal Jain who is representing the Delhi Police told news agency ANI.

"I was not shown any warrant. When nearly eight people picked me up, I told them to let me tie my turban. They did not give me the chance to wear the turban and slippers. I was thrown into the vehicle.

I was kidnapped by the Punjab police. The local police were also not informed. Nearly 50 policemen came as they do it with a terrorist," Bagga told ANI on Saturday.

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 15:37 [IST]