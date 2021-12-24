Does Omicron pose higher risks for Children below 18 years than other variants?

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 24: The number of COVID-19 infections, mostly with the Omicron variant, continues to rise, in Indi, with several children below the age of 18 years testing positive for the virus, raising concerns that the variant may pose risks to young children.

In a single day biggest hike, India has recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358.

The 358 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 88 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana 38, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31 and Gujarat 30.

According to government data, Maharashtra reported 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The tally of Omicron cases in the state rose to 88.

Out of 88 cases, four of the new patients are below 18 years.

Gujarat reported 7 more cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant, taking total cases of the variant in the state to 30. Out of which, three said to be below 18 years.

Karnataka reported 12 new cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, taking its tally in the state to 31. Out of which, two children - an 11-year-old girl who travelled from the UK to Bengaluru and a nine-year-old girl who returned from Switzerland tested positive for the virus.

As we look at the data, there is a significant increase in COVID-19 cases amongst people under 18 years of age. We know that the Omicron variant is highly transmissible and fast spreading than the other prior variants of COVID-19.

What is more worrying is that, in India, the government has opted to not vaccinate children (below 18) for now, as they have immunity to fight the virus.

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:11 [IST]