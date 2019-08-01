  • search
    Doctors hold nationwide strike against NMC bill, medical services to be hit

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 01: Doctors and students across the country are holding a 'token' strike resulting in disruption of healthcare services at government hospitals, including AIIMS.

    Doctors hold nationwide strike against NMC bill, medical services to be hit

    The one-day strike is in protest of the Lok Sabha approving and passing the National Medical Commission Bill (NMC) 2019.

    Explained: What is National Medical Commission Bill 2019 and why are doctors opposing it?

    Claiming the bill to be 'anti-poor, anti-student and undemocratic', Dr Sumedh Sandanshiv, the president of Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) threatened, "Resident doctors will refrain from working in OPDs, emergency departments and ICUs as a mark of protest on Thursday and the strike will continue for an indefinite period if the bill is tabled and passed in the Rajya Sabha."

    The bill, which seeks to replace the graft-tainted Medical Council of India (MCI) with a National Medical Commission, is slated to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Notably, Lok Sabha approved the bill on July 29.

