'Do you work for govt?' Rahul Gandhi asks reporter; BJP calls him “entitled brat”

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department, slammed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his response to a reporter, who questioned the opposition over disrupting Parliament proceedings.

    Malviya shared a video and wrote, "Rahul Gandhi, the entitled brat, shoots the messenger when asked about opposition disrupting Parliament. Government asked opposition parties to come for a discussion, but Congress among others, didn't turn up. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are incapable of discussion, hence disrupt. [sic]"

    In the 26-second clip, a reporter is heard asking his response to the Centre's claim that discussions were not being held since the start of the Winter Session. He responds, "Do you work for the government," Rahul Gandhi questions. He then adds, "It is the job of the government and not the Opposition to keep the House in order."

    In a video shared by Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, the Congress leader slammed the government as he tweeted, "What kind of government is this that it does not know how to handle Parliament? They cannot prevent us from raising voices against issues like price rise, Lakhimpur, MSP, Ladakh, Pegasus and suspended MPs. If you have the courage, allow the discussion to take place,"

    On Monday, the Opposition Parties refused to attend the meeting called by the government over deadlock around the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

