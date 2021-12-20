'Do you work for govt?' Rahul Gandhi asks reporter; BJP calls him “entitled brat”

New Delhi, Dec 20: Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department, slammed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his response to a reporter, who questioned the opposition over disrupting Parliament proceedings.

Malviya shared a video and wrote, "Rahul Gandhi, the entitled brat, shoots the messenger when asked about opposition disrupting Parliament. Government asked opposition parties to come for a discussion, but Congress among others, didn't turn up. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are incapable of discussion, hence disrupt. [sic]"

In the 26-second clip, a reporter is heard asking his response to the Centre's claim that discussions were not being held since the start of the Winter Session. He responds, "Do you work for the government," Rahul Gandhi questions. He then adds, "It is the job of the government and not the Opposition to keep the House in order."

Rahul Gandhi, the entitled brat, shoots the messenger when asked about opposition disrupting Parliament.



Government asked opposition parties to come for a discussion, but Congress among others, didn’t turn up. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are incapable of discussion, hence disrupt. pic.twitter.com/hrHcPTct51 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 20, 2021

In a video shared by Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, the Congress leader slammed the government as he tweeted, "What kind of government is this that it does not know how to handle Parliament? They cannot prevent us from raising voices against issues like price rise, Lakhimpur, MSP, Ladakh, Pegasus and suspended MPs. If you have the courage, allow the discussion to take place,"

ये कैसी सरकार है जिसे सदन को सँभालना नहीं आता?



महंगाई

लखीमपुर

MSP

लद्दाख़

पेगासस

निलंबित सांसद

जैसे मुद्दों पर हमारी आवाज़ की बुलंदी नहीं रोक सकते…



हिम्मत है तो होने दो चर्चा! pic.twitter.com/RPeUe5RqSH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 20, 2021

On Monday, the Opposition Parties refused to attend the meeting called by the government over deadlock around the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.