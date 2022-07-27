YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'Do you know what I do?' PM Modi asks 5-year-old; her reply will leave you in splits

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 27: For 5-year-old Ahana Firojiya, 27th July was a special day in Parliament as she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time and it turned out to be an interesting conversation between them.

    Do you know what I do? PM Modi asks 8-year-old; her reply will leave you in splits

    Ahana Firojiya is the daughter of Anil Firojiya, an MP from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, who brought his family to meet the prime minister in Parliament.

    During the meeting, PM Modi asked Ahana if she recognized him? Little Ahana, replying in the affirmative, said, "Yes. You are Modi and come on TV every day."

    "Lok Sabha TV mein naukri karte ho (And you work for Lok Sabha TV)," the child further stated.

    The conversation and the replies of the child left Modi as well as the entire room in laughter. Before leaving, Aahana received chocolates from the prime minister. PM Modi gave chocolate to Ahana.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X