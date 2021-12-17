Do you know this was the most searched math problem by Indians on Google in 2021. Can you answer it?

Right to be forgotten: HC asks Centre, Google to reply to plea for removing verdict from search engine

New Delhi, Dec 17: From the weather to movie reviews, we turned to Google a lot in 2021 to find answers to our questions. But there was one "what is" question that people asked the search engine more than any other.

What was the maths problem?

Among the India's top searches in 2021 was a really tough math problem: What is the factorial of 100? The search topped the charts between May 30 to June 5, when several possible answers to the question started popping up.

What's a 'factorial'?

In mathematics, factorial is used to find how many ways things can be arranged or the ordered set of numbers. In short, a factorial is a function that multiplies a number by every number below it till 1. For example, the factorial of 3 represents the multiplication of numbers 3, 2, 1, i.e. 3! = 3 × 2 × 1 and is equal to 6.

So, what's the factorial for 100?

The answer to the problem can be obtained by calculating 1x2x3x4x5x6... all the way to 100. While the answer is several digits long, the short and easier to define answer is: 9.332622e+157

The number of trailing zeros in 100! is 24, and the number of digits is 158.

Google released its Year In Search list for 2021 a few days back. The overall top searches in India include IPL, CoWIN, ICC 2020 World Cup, Euro Cup, and Tokyo Olympics. Furthermore, Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raj Kundra, and Elon Musk topped the lists of most wanted personalities in India in 2021.

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 14:05 [IST]