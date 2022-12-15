DNA test report confirms recovered bones from forest area are of Shraddha Walkar

New Delhi, Dec 15: In yet another breakthrough in the gruesome murder case of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) confirmed that the DNA report analysis of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw, collected from the Mehrauli forest area matches the blood samples given by her father Vikas Walker, clarifying that they belonged to her.

''A few bone samples matched the DNA of Shraddha's father, clarifying that they belonged to Shraddha. They were collected by Delhi Police from the jungles of Mehrauli and Gurugram,'' ANI quoted sources as saying.

Decomposed bones that investigators retrieved on the basis of Poonawala's confession made during his 14-day police custody were sent to the CFSL to confirm if they belonged to Walker.

Aftab had earlier reportedly confessed during the narco analysis test that he dismembered Shraddha's body into pieces using a Chinese knife (cleaver). Aftab has also confessed that he threw the weapon in the bushes near his office in Gurugram, sources close to a news channel said. Aftab also informed the Delhi cops that he dumped her severed head in Mehrauli forest. Another report claims that he cut her hands first. The accused has also revealed that Shraddha's mobile was thrown in the waters of Mumbai coast and it has not been recovered yet.

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhattarpur area. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping them across the city over several days in the dark of night.

Aftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Story first published: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 13:33 [IST]