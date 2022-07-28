DMK replaces old hoarding with new ones, includes PM Modi's photo on billboards for chess event

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, July 18: After Tamil Nadu BJP workers alleged that the state government and CM Stalin were trying to ignore Prime Minister Narendra Modi by not adding his images on billboards, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), changed all the banners and added PM Modi's pictures.

Amar Prasad Reddy, president of sports and skill development cell of Tamil Nadu BJP, took to Twitter and wrote, "Now, CM MK Stalin has made it mandatory for PM Narendra Modi avl picture in all hoardings related to the 44th Chess Olympiad across the state. DMK Government changing 12000 hoardings with immediate effect. My PM, My Pride."

Finally the DMK govt has woken up to the fact that PM @narendramodi Avl is the highest authority & pride of our nation & replacing the old hoarding’s with new ones carrying Modi ji picture. A bitter lesson for the @arivalayam govt & a victory for TN BJP.@annamalai_k @CTRavi_BJP pic.twitter.com/I7hSoMwKdC — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) July 27, 2022

Earlier, the Saffron party functionary blamed the DMK-regime for going ahead with the campaign for the chess event without including Modi's photograph and termed it a 'huge mistake.'

Reddy said that the Olympiad is not a state level event but are international tournaments. "This is not a DMK party function. This is a government (sponsored) event. Prime Minister's photograph must be featured," he said in the video clip.

Let me remind CM @stalin that our PM Sh. @narendramodi Avl is the sole representative of this Nation🔥🔥

Here we begin!!!



Chess Olympiad 2022.@annamalai_k @blsanthosh @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/eKiMW8GmQ9 — Amar Prasad Reddy (@amarprasadreddy) July 27, 2022

He also urged office-bearers, party workers and those in the BJP's sports and skill development cell to emulate him and fix portraits of Modi on hoardings for the Chess Olympiad across Tamil Nadu.

Asked if he has taken permission from authorities to fix the portraits of Modi on hoardings, he retorted: "Should Prime Minister's photograph be a part of the campaign or not?. Prime Minister Modi ji's portraits must definitely be part of the publicity campaign." When asked again, Reddy told PTI that he has not taken permission from authorities to stick Modi's photographs on billboards. He said he started fixing Prime Minister's portraits on hoardings on Wednesday.

The 44th Chess Olympiad, to be held at nearby Mamallapuram, starts on July 28 and ends on August 10. The state government has allocated Rs 92.13 crore for conducting the event. More than 2,000 players are expected to descend to the southern metro for the championship.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 18:34 [IST]