DMK passes resolution demanding resignation of Tamil Nadu DGP, Health Minister

Chennai, Sep 8: DMK passed a resolution on Saturday over the resignation and arrest of Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. MK Stalin-led DMK is planning a statewide protest demanding resignation of TK Rajendran and C Vijaybaskar on 18 September in all districts. Stalin held a crucial meeting, the first after officially assuming the office, with all district secretaries of the party, where among other issues.

DMK President MK Stalin, said, " During the meeting today, a resolution has been passed over the resignation of DGP TK Rajendran and Minister C Vijayabaskar and their arrest. DMK will hold a statewide protest demanding their resignation on 18 Sept in all districts."

The demand for their resignation comes after the CBI on Wednesday conducted simultaneous searches in the residences of Minister Dr. C. Vijaya Baskar, Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran, former Minister B.V. Ramana and many others in connection with the gutkha scam.

Also, Stalin urged the Tamil Nadu government to recommend to the Governor to release convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

"Tamil Nadu government should conduct a cabinet meeting immediately and pass resolution and recommend to the Governor to release convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case including Perarivalan," said Stalin.

