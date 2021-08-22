DMK fields MM Abdullah for Sep 13 Rajya Sabha bypoll from TN

In new TN assembly DMK has most MLAs with pending criminal background, crorepatis

Chennai, Aug 22: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Sunday named MM Abdullah as its candidate for the September 13 Rajya Sabha bypoll from the state.

The election was necessitated due to the vacancy caused by the death of AIADMK's A Mohammedjan in March this year.

Bypoll to Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu on Sept 13

In a statement here, party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the candidature of Abdullah. The bypoll to fill up the vacancy will be held on September 13, the Election Commission had said on August 17.

Mohammedjan's term was to otherwise end on July 24, 2025. The notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 24.