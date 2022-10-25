Diwali: Bhai Dooj date, significance & wishes to share

Hindu player from Pak cricket team wishes everyone on Diwali, wants to visit Ayodhya

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 25: Bhai Dooj is one of the Hindu festivals that celebrates the brother-sister relationship. It is celebrated by the Hindus twice a year - one during Diwali and the other during the Holi festival.

This year, the first of the two Bhai Dooj celebrations falls on March 20. The second one is part of Diwali celebration and it falls on October 26 and 27. It starts at 2:43 pm on October 26 and will continue till 12.45 pm on October 27, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The celebrations of this day are similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan. On this day, sisters pray for the long life of their brothers, apply tilak and prepare the favourite dishes of their siblings. In return, brothers vow to protect their siblings of the opposite sex.

Brothers are also expected to give gifts to their sisters. However, the procedures of the celebrations are different from one place to another. In the southern part of the country, the day is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on this day

In the Kayastha community, two Bhai Doojs are celebrated. The more famous one comes on the second day after Diwali. But the lesser-known one is celebrated a day or two after Diwali.

In Haryana, a ritual also followed, a dry coconut (named gola in regional language) with klewa tied along its width for worshipping is also used at the time of doing aarti of a brother.

There are multiple mythological stories attached to the celebration of Bhai Dooj. As per a legend, when Lord Krishna returned after killing a demon named Narakasura, his sister Subhadra welcomed him by applying tilak on his forehead and performing his arti. Krishna in return gave her his blessings. It is believed that Subhadra's gesture started the celebration of Bhai Dooj by several Hindus.

Check out quotes to be shared on WhatsApp:

The memories of our silly flights, craziness, and fun may fade away with time but the love we share will only grow with time. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai, together we laughed, together we cried, the affection in between is immense. We both make the best team together... Cheers to all the beautiful moments of childhood!!! Happy Bhaiya Dooj!!!

Who needs superheroes when you have a brother like you. Together we laughed, cried, the affection in between is immense. Thanks for being with me. Happy Bhaiya Dooj!!!

I wish you good health and success brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever and bring joy and prosperity. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj.

You mean the world to me Bhai May the beautiful relationship we share, strengthen our bond more. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

Praying for your long life and good health on this Bhai Dooj and always. Happy Bhai Dooj to my most loving Brother

It is time to celebrate the bond of love and trust between two souls united by the purest form of friendship. Happy Bhai Dooj to all brothers and sisters!

Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 9:29 [IST]