Diwali 2020: Whatsapp wishes, quotes, status

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 06: Diwali, also known as Divali and Deepavali, is the festival of lights and is celebrated following rituals and with fervour in India.

The ancient Hindu festival is celebrated in the months of October or November, and this year Diwali will fall on October 27 and 28. The festival celebrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, hope over despair and knowledge over ignorance.

Usually, people decorate their homes with earthen lamps or diyas, rangolis and burst crackers to celebrate the festival.

Diyas are lit to acknowledge the presence of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Goddess Kali is worshipped in Bengal, and in north India, the festival commemorates the time when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman.

Here are some of the best wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp status to share on Diwali:

"Diwali is a symbol of hope for humankind. May it bring universal compassion, inner joy of peace, love and the awareness of unity to all." Happy Diwali.

"Light a lamp of love. Blast a chain of sorrow. Shoot a rocket of prosperity. Fire a flowerpot of happiness." Wish you and your family sparkling Diwali.

May millions of lamps illuminate your life with joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali.

May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness, Good Health and Grand Success. Happy Diwali 2020.

Diwali dates: When is Diwali in 2020

May the lights of Diwali make your and your loved ones life brighter and happier. Wish you a very very Happy Diwali!

May the lights of Diwali diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and everything that brings you joy! Wish you and your entire family a very very Happy Diwali!

Let's make this Diwali joyous and bright, Let's celebrate in true sense this festival of light. Happy Diwali.

Diwali night is full of lights,Crackers may your life be filled with colors and lights of happiness.

Diwali is about bonding, of ritual of a belief that that good will always triumph over evil for dark night must always make way for morning light. Wishing you a happy Diwali.

Wish that with this Diwali, your success goes up like a rocket! And all your problems are blasted away with crackers. Wish you a very HAPPY DIWALI.