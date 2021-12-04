YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Disruption of government work: NIA raids at 14 locations in Jharkhand

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 04: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 14 locations in connection with a case relating to conspiracy, extortion and disruption of government works at Tetariyakhad Colliery in district Latehar, Jharkhand.

    Disruption of government work: NIA raids at 14 locations in Jharkhand

    The accused in the case were associated with "Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu gang" and had carried out terrorist acts on December 18 2020, which resulted in injuries to civilians are arson of several vehicles.

    The NIA took over the case and filed a chargesheet against 17 accused persons on August 5 2021. The NIA said that during the search several incriminating documents and digital devices were found.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News  

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency jharkhand

    Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 9:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X