For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Disruption of government work: NIA raids at 14 locations in Jharkhand
India
New Delhi, Dec 04: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 14 locations in connection with a case relating to conspiracy, extortion and disruption of government works at Tetariyakhad Colliery in district Latehar, Jharkhand.
The accused in the case were associated with "Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu gang" and had carried out terrorist acts on December 18 2020, which resulted in injuries to civilians are arson of several vehicles.
The NIA took over the case and filed a chargesheet against 17 accused persons on August 5 2021. The NIA said that during the search several incriminating documents and digital devices were found.
Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 9:44 [IST]