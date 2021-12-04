With 2 more arrests NIA steps up heat on terrorists targeting civilians in J&K

Top Khalistan terrorist charged by NIA for trying to incite Sikhs against India

Disruption of government work: NIA raids at 14 locations in Jharkhand

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 04: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 14 locations in connection with a case relating to conspiracy, extortion and disruption of government works at Tetariyakhad Colliery in district Latehar, Jharkhand.

The accused in the case were associated with "Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu gang" and had carried out terrorist acts on December 18 2020, which resulted in injuries to civilians are arson of several vehicles.

The NIA took over the case and filed a chargesheet against 17 accused persons on August 5 2021. The NIA said that during the search several incriminating documents and digital devices were found.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 9:44 [IST]