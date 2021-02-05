Disrupting India’s image only aim of Greta’s toolkit created by Canada based Khalistani

New Delhi, Feb 05: The PowerPoint toolkit which was used by Greta Thunberg was prepared by a pro-Khalistan outfit called the Poetic Justice Foundation.

The presentation had details about the actions against India, which included disruption of the yoga and chai image of India.

There was also mention about the disruption of peace on January 26 apart from the repeal of the farm laws. The Poetic Justice Foundation is a body that was founded by pro-Khalistan activist, Mo Dhaliwal, who is based in Vancouver, Canada. The document created aimed to target India's image and also a soft power push.

Sources tell OneIndia that the toolkit was not being used in support of the farmers. It was clearly an attempt to incite widespread violence and malign India's image.

Meanwhile, India has reached out to the United States in connection with the probe against the Khalistan backed Sikhs for Justice. The SJF since the beginning of the farmer protests has been putting up posts on the social media to incite violence. The government of India issued a Mutual Legal Assistance Request to the United States for investigation into the matter of the Sikhs for Justice Referendum 2020.

On Friday, the Delhi Police said that it was probing the creators of toolkit. Special Commissioner of Police Praveer Rajan said that they would investigating the toolkit case when asked if Grea Thunberg has been named in the FIR.

Intelligence Bureau officials have been saying for long that pro-Khalistan groups are being pushed by the ISI to exploit the farmers' agitation. Sources tell OneIndia that there have been a lot of funds that have been channelised in the past couple of months. Over USD 1 lakh has been collected in the name of the farmer protests, the official cited above said.

The source further added that the agencies are looking into the source of funding. While there is no harm in collecting funds in the name of the protests, the NIA is looking to find if money is being collected in the name of the protests, but is being diverted to fund separatist activities of the SJF.