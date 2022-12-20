Why the probe into the Ahmedabad serial blasts was one of the most challenging

Dispelling Hindu Terror: Smita Mishra’s book Lt. Colonel Purohit: The Man Betrayed? aces it

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Back in September 2008 a false narrative was created in which acts by the Indian Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Tayiba or SIMI were classified as Hindu Terror. A patriot was wronged at the time

New Delhi, Dec 20: Hindu Terror was a word that was set into the narrative when the UPA was in power. Miraculously all acts committed by the Indian Mujahideen, Students Islamic Movement of India and Lashkar-e-Tayiba were being blamed on Hindus.

Years later came a book written by the ever talented Smita Mishra. It is called Lt. Colonel Purohit: The Man Betrayed? On expected lines were a set of 'liberals' who protested and did their best to stall the launch of the book at Pune. To be sure, they failed in their attempts.

Reading through the book, one gets a clear picture of how a patriot, Lt. Colonel Purohit was wronged by the system. The book makes a very sincere attempt to answer crucial questions as to why Lt. Colonel Purohit was framed by the agencies in the year 2008 following the Malegaon blasts.

Malegaon blast case: After 9 years in jail, Lt Col Shrikant Purohit granted bail by SC

The book is touching in many senses as it goes deep into the ordeal the patriotic officer faced. It also touches upon what the family went through while he continued to languish in jail for nine years as an undertrial.

Smita Mishra's sincere efforts show in the book that is heartfelt and attempts to correct a huge wrong that was committed for the sake of coining the word Hindu Terror. Be reminded it was at around the same time that an eco-system was trying to suggest that it was the RSS that was behind the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. Digvijaya Singh had taken part in an event to launch the book 26/11 RSS Ki Saazish. It was at the same time that retired cop S M Mushrif had written a book which blamed the Hindus for the murder of Hemant Karkare at the time the 26/11 attack took place. He put out a bizarre argument at the time starting that the overall attack on Mumbai was the handiwork of the Pakistanis, but the Karkare murder had to be probed to find out if the Hindus were behind it.

Smita Mishra explains the false concept of Hindu terrorism was presented and she also alleged that some political parties for the sake of a temporary gain caused a grave amount of damage to the nation.

On Sunday the book was released by former Pune Police Commissioner and retired Director General of Police Jayant Umranikar.

Mishra says that the book was written to dispel the illusion to the new generation that Hindu terrorism was just a concept.

Malegaon case: Purohit trying to prolong trial by hook or crook says Special Court

To put it in a nut-shell Smita's efforts of true investigative journalism which requires a lot of research, effort and more importantly courage are truly reflective in her labour of love.

A summary of Lt. Colonel Purohit: The Man Betrayed? says, "It's Hindu Terror!' screamed newspaper headlines, when for the first time in the country's history an army man, Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, was arrested in connection with the September 2008 Malegaon bomb blast. Who was this person, why was his name plastered over the front page of all newspapers? Why him of all people? Was he guilty? Was he framed? Was he a scapegoat? What happened to the family of this decorated officer while he languished in prison for nine long years as undertrial? Lt Colonel Purohit: The Man Betrayed? attempts to answer these very questions and in the course brings to light a conspiracy which makes one shudder to even think of...