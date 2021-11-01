YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhubaneswar, Nov 01: The vigilance wing of Odisha Police has detected properties worth ₹ 7 crore in possession of a dismissed constable, officials said on Monday.

    Dismissed Odisha cop owned property worth Rs 7 crore

    Prasanna Kumar Behera, ex-constable under the Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, was dismissed from service after he was caught operating an illegal bar in the state capital. He is also facing several departmental proceedings and criminal cases, they said, according to a PTI report.

    After a three-day search operation at various places in Odisha, Behera and his family members were found to be in possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income to the tune of ₹ 6,97,15,057, an official release said.

    A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, it added.

    (PTI)

    odisha

    Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 15:20 [IST]
