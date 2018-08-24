Disillusioned with discrimination, top naxal surrenders

New Delhi, Aug 24: Pahad Singh, a senior Maoist leader, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh has surrendered before the Durg police in Chhattisgarh. He was a member of the newly formed Special Zonal Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Committee (SZMMC).

The surrender of Singh is a major breakthrough in the war against naxalites. Inspector General of Police, Durg, G P Singh said, "Pahad Singh is resident of Rajanandgaon and joined the party in the late 90s after he met some Maoists in the jungles of Rajanandgaon. He was a crucial man in the SZMMC and was given various roles in the party."

Also Read | Major anti-Naxal ops likely in Chhattisgarh; 7000 CRPF troops withdrawn from 4 states

He was disillusioned with the naxal ideology as a result of which he surrendered. There was discrimination in his party between the cadres of Andhra Pradesh and local ones. He told the police that the locals were seen as outsiders and they were always under the radar of those from Maharashtra and AP.