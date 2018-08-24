  • search

Disillusioned with discrimination, top naxal surrenders

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 24: Pahad Singh, a senior Maoist leader, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh has surrendered before the Durg police in Chhattisgarh. He was a member of the newly formed Special Zonal Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Committee (SZMMC).

    Disillusioned with discrimination, top naxal surrenders
    Image Courtesy: @bisani01

    The surrender of Singh is a major breakthrough in the war against naxalites. Inspector General of Police, Durg, G P Singh said, "Pahad Singh is resident of Rajanandgaon and joined the party in the late 90s after he met some Maoists in the jungles of Rajanandgaon. He was a crucial man in the SZMMC and was given various roles in the party."

    Also Read | Major anti-Naxal ops likely in Chhattisgarh; 7000 CRPF troops withdrawn from 4 states

    He was disillusioned with the naxal ideology as a result of which he surrendered. There was discrimination in his party between the cadres of Andhra Pradesh and local ones. He told the police that the locals were seen as outsiders and they were always under the radar of those from Maharashtra and AP.

    Read more about:

    naxal maoist surrender saints take out ‘shobha yatra in chhattisgarh chhattisgarh

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 11:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue