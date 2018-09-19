Dishonour killing of Dalit engineer: Father of girl fixed contract murder at Re 1 crore

Hyderabad, Sep 19: The police have unearthed shocking details during its probe into the killing of a Dalit engineer from Telangana. The police have arrested all the culprits, including the girls father and found that the person who carried out the killing is from Samastipur in Bihar.

The father of the girl Maruti Rao who strongly opposed the marriage made her believe all along that he was in favour of making things normal between the families.

Amruta Varshini, who is pregnant saw the murder of her husband. She told the police that it was shocking how her father planned and murdered her husband.

It was not for the first time that the Rao had planned an attack on Perumalla Pranay Kumar. He had made similar attempts in July and also in August. Kumar was killed on September 14.

The police say that Rao had since day one of the marriage planned on killing Kumar as he was a Schedule Caste. Investigations also revealed that his resolve became only stronger after his daughter got pregnant.

Rao, through his friend Abdul Karim contacted Asghar Ali and Mohammad Bari. The contract for the murder was fixed at Re 1 crore and an advance of Rs 15 lakh was paid for the same. Ali and Bari then got in touch with Subash Sharma of Bihar.

On September 14, Pranay was killed in front of the Jothi Nursing home in Miryalaguda at around 1.30 pm. While Sharma hacked Kumar, Bari and Ali supervised the killing.