Disha Salian's body was found with clothes, claims Mumbai Police

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 09: Ending speculations in the mysterious death of Disha Salian, the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Mumbai police has claimed that Disha's dead body was found with her clothes on.

Earlier, report were rife that Disha Salian's body was found in a naked condition. Three columns of a post mortem report went viral to support this theory.

"This is to clarify that the reports of Disha Salian's body being found naked is false. After the incident, Police immediately reached the spot and did 'panchnama' of the body. Her parents were at the spot," said Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone-11.

"Disha had made last call to her friend Ankita whose statement has been recorded. Statements of 20-25 people recorded so far," he added.

According to police, Disha Salian, 28, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area here on June 8.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered in connection with Disha Salian''s death at Malvani police station.

Celebrity manager Disha Salian's death is being linked to the suicide case of actor Sushant, with whom she had worked for some time.

The Mumbai Police, who are probing Rajput's death, have so far recorded statements of more than 50 people, including those from the late actor's family, his cook and people from the film industry.

A team of Bihar Police is also probing a separate 'abetment to suicide' case on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajput's father in Patna.

Apart from Rajput, she had also managed the work of actors like Bharti Singh, Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Sharma.