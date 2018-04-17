Dinesh Gundu Rao's wife hits out at Pratap Simha for dragging her into controversy

Tabu Rao, the wife of Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, hit out at BJP MP Pratap Simha for dragging her into the controversy of derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

In a video clip being circulated on social media, Pratap Simha said, "In yesterday night's candlelight march in Bengaluru, all of you heard Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao's disgusting remarks. Mr Dinesh Gundu Rao, you said the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath should be hit with slippers... Instead of Yogi, if you had said the same thing about a Mullah or a Maulvi, your wife Begum Tabbu would do the same to you (hit you with slippers.)"

Tabu Rao wrote on Facebook:

I am deeply hurt and aggrieved by the derogatory and objectionable reference to me by the honorable MP of Mysuru, Mr Pratap Simha, in a video clip being circulated on social media and regional television networks.

"If Mr Simha is anguished by a statement made by my husband Mr Dinesh Gundu Rao in his capacity as the working president of the Congress, the MP is free to join issue with him, but to drag the womenfolk of the household into the controversy smacks of cowardice.

The MP's reference to me as 'Begum Tabu' only exposes his communal and narrow mindset. It is no secret that I am a Muslim and am married to a Brahmin. We have been happily married for over two decades symbolising India's unity in diversity.

As the honourable MP hails from Mysuru, I would urge him to follow poet laureate Kuvempu's Vishwa Manava (Universal Brotherhood) philosophy instead of sowing the seeds of ill will in the society."

However, Dinesh Gundu Rao said it was an emotional outburst over the plight of the rape victims. Rao tweeted, "My reaction to the Yogi Adityanath controversy. It was an emotional outburst in a speech on the plight of the rape victims and the complete apathy by Adityanath govt. I regret if it's offensive but the abuse of law in UP is a serious issue."

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

