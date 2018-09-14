Dilli Gupshup: Original Gandhi verses Chinese Gandhi

New Delhi, Sep 14: The city is always abuzz with something or the other, Congress president was given a send off by Chinese envoy in India and the RSS having a different outlook over the people coming from outside. Similarly the BJP leadership's total dependence on Centre and bureaucratic somersault is talk of the town. Read on

Original Gandhi verses Chinese Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has not only been the punching bag for the social media where different kind of things are talked about him but these days it is being about original Gandhi and Chinese Gandhi. His recent rendezvous with Chinese leadership some public and other secret have made him Chinese Gandhi with pun intended. He is actually being compared with the non-durable and unreliable Chinese goods in the market while credibility of Original Gandhi is unsurpassed. So original verses Chinese Gandhi is a new jumla around.

Some embarrassing moment for the CM

For the people with RSS and organisational background, anyone coming to the Sangh Pariwar fold always remains to be a matter of not only curiosity but doubt so what if the person holds an important post like a chief minister. In a programme organised on National Register for Citizenship (NRC) chief minister of Assam was reminded more than once that he was not with the BJP when Assam movement started leaving the CM embarrassed. He has gone to the extent of saying if he has ever been the minister of any other party embarrassing him again and on some more occasions however he later tried to mend himself but much to avail. The organisation is always superior than the government, is it so?

No feedback just homework for party leadership

Grapevine is abuzz that in the national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, state leaderships were supposed to give their feedback and get some road map for the forthcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. But no feedback was taken from them rather they were given sermon by the central leadership and go and work. No one was allowed to speak and were just made to listen only and go back to their respective state. So some of the state leaders who are facing the brunt of certain decisions of the Centre were perplexed with the behavior of the central leadership but who will dare to speak.

Time for bureaucratic somersault!

With the Bharatiya Janata Party bemused over the fact that from where the Congress is getting all information against the Party, the BJP leaders have started saying that with the tenure of the BJP coming to an end bureaucrats in Delhi have joined Congress war room to tell every information about the government. But what is causing them more worried is that what next? So the government is not only very cautious but concerned how to handle it. All the tough measures taken by the government are going into shambles. So the adage goes right it is impossible to break steel frame of the bureaucracy and the government is clueless.