Rahul Gandhi has an obsession for China: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 31: With Rahul Gandhi set to leave for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the BJP on Friday raked up the issue of the Congress president meeting the Chinese ambassador last year at the height of Doklam border standoff between the two countries.

The Congress chief had stroked a controversy when he met the Chinese ambassador in Delhi at the height of Doklam border standoff. Then in January this year, Rahul met a delegation of Communist Party of China leaders and discussed various issues.

"During Doklam Standoff Rahul Gandhi did not take govt in confidence and met the Chinese ambassador..RahulGandhi could have met many people in the government and found out about Doklam but he chose to get only the Chinese perspective," said BJP's Sambit Patra.

"RahulGandhi's love for China is evident..All Rahul Gandhi wanted to know was the Chinese perspective," Patra added.

Patra also took a dig at the Congress president over the Mansarovar Yatra and said "Rahul ji has an obsession for China".

Rahul Gandhi has left for China via Nepal. Rahul ji has an obsession for China. Why is it that Mr. Gandhi always wants to get a Chinese view on everything but does not want to have an Indian perspective? Which politicians will he meet there?" he added.

[Rahul Gandhi likely to leave for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra this week]

There are two routes for the Mansarovar Yatra, one is via Nepal while the other is through China. Rahul Gandhi will reportedly take the China route.

The yatra is considered a holy pilgrimage by worshippers of Lord Shiva. Rahul had claimed during the campaigning for Gujarat elections that he was a Shiv Bhakt (a devotee of Lord Shiva).

Rahul, as per reports, was to leave on August 31 for the journey to Mount Kailash and is expected to complete his journey by September 12.