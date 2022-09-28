After FIR, Digvijaya Singh says deleted fake tweet but stand by questions on Khargone violence

Is Digvijaya Singh the new piece in the Congress poll puzzle?

Digvijay Singh bows out of Cong poll race; It's Gehlot vs Tharoor for now

Digvijaya Singh may contest Congress presidential polls, to reach Delhi tonight

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 28: Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is likely to run for the Congress presidential post, as he is expected to file his nomination papers on Thursday for the polls.

Digvijaya Singh's name had emerged as the frontrunner for the Congress chief's top posy following a rebellion staged by Ashok Gehlot loyalists.

The names of Mallikarjuna Kharge, A K Antony, Kamal Nath, and Ambika Soni also cropped up, but most of them ruled themselves out of the race.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is also in the race for the presidential election, scheduled on October 17.

Digvijaya Singh, who is participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to reach Delhi today to file his nomination for Congress president election.

Notably, Singh had said that he was not interested in becoming the party's national president.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot still in Congress prez race

The Congress president election created chaos in Rajasthan after a rebellion by the Ashok Gehlot loyalists in Rajasthan.

Reportedly, the Congress leadership, especially Sonia Gandhi is upset over the developments in the state, and Gehlot thought to be the front-runner for the top post is still in the running.

However, the Congress leadership gave a clean chit to Ashok Gehlot over the Jaipur rebellion, while issuing a show-cause notice to three Congress leaders.

Reportedly, Gehlot has told Sonia Gandhi that he was not behind the parallel meeting of MLAs and it was conducted without his knowledge.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 17:45 [IST]