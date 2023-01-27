Rashid Alvi kicks up row with controversial remarks over PM Modi: Here's what he said

Digvijaya Singh gets Rashid Alvi’s backing for questioning surgical strikes

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Rahul Gandhi had distanced himself from the statement made by Digvijaya Singh on the surgical strikes and said that he completely trusts the Indian Army

New Delhi, Jan 26: While many in the Congress including Rahul Gandhi have said that they do not agree with Divijaya Singh's thoughts on the surgical strikes, the senior leader has now found the backing from a party man, Rashid Alvi.

Alvi while backing the statement made by Singh that there was no proof of the surgical strikes, said that it is time that the Government releases a video of the same.

The government has said that it has a video of the surgical strikes. So what is wrong if Digvijaya Singh is asking for it to be shown. We are not asking for proof of the strike, but the government should show the video it claims it has, Rashid Alvi told news agency ANI.

The comments come days after Singh said, ' the government speaks about surgical strikes. They claim to have killed so many people, but no proof has been given, Singh said at a rally.

Rashi Alvi said that the country has faith in the security forces of the country, but not in the BJP government. We have faith in our security forces, but cannot trust the BJP government he added.

He also raised questions about the statements made by various ministers about the surgical strikes.

Sushma Swaraj then minister in the Central government had said that an air strike had been carried out at a place where there was no possibility of anyone getting killed. Amit Shah claimed that more than 300 terrorists were killed in the airstrike. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath had said that more than 400 people had been killed in the strike, Alvi pointed out.

Alvi said that it is these discrepancies that has caused the confusion. The government says it has video proof and hence it should be shown, the Congress leader said.

These contradictory statements raise the question as to what exactly happened in the surgical air strikes, Alvi said while adding that if the government has claimed it has a video then it must be shown.

The Centre should apologise if they do not have video evidence to back the claims, he said.

Rahul Gandhi had disapproved of Singh's statements on the surgical strikes. He said that the statement was not right and he does not agree with Singh.

I do not agree with Digvijaya Singh. We have full faith in our Army. If the Army takes action, there is no need of proof for the same. I disagree with Singh's statement and the Congress official position is that that is his opinion Rahul Gandhi had said.

Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 11:34 [IST]