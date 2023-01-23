YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh seeks proof for Indian Army's surgical strike

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of spreading lies about the surgical strikes.

    New Delhi, Jan 23: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has raised doubts over the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Armed Forces in 2016.

    "They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof," ANI quoted Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a Tweet. He said that the Centre has not placed a report on it in the Parliament to date.

    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh seeks proof for Indian Armys surgical strike
    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh seeks proof for Indian Army's surgical strike

    The Congress leader accused the BJP-led government of spreading lies about the surgical strikes. "40 of our CRPF jawans were martyred in Pulwama. CRPF officials had requested PM Modi that personnel should be airlifted, but PM Modi didn't agree. How did such a lapse take place? Till date, no report on Pulwama was placed before Parliament," India Today quoted Singh as telling at the event.

    However, this is not the first time that the Congress leader has targeted the BJP over the air strike on the terror camps in Balakot. "But the pictures of any incident in open space can be accessed through satellite technology. So we should also give evidence, the way the United States government presented evidence before the world on (the killing of) Osama bin Laden," he had said in 2019.

    On 29 September 2016, India conducted surgical strikes against militant launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, and inflicted "significant casualties".

    In 2019, Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan. Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations. However, the Indian Air Force (IAF) thwarted their plans, the government had said then.

    Pakistan, however, dismissed as "fabrication of truth" India's claim that it has conducted a military operation across the LoC to target terrorist launching pads, terming it as a "quest" by India to create media hype by rebranding cross-border fire as surgical strike.

    Comments

    More CONGRESS News  

    Read more about:

    congress surgical strike

    Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 15:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X