Congress leader Digvijaya Singh seeks proof for Indian Army's surgical strike

Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of spreading lies about the surgical strikes.

New Delhi, Jan 23: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has raised doubts over the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Armed Forces in 2016.

"They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof," ANI quoted Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a Tweet. He said that the Centre has not placed a report on it in the Parliament to date.

The Congress leader accused the BJP-led government of spreading lies about the surgical strikes. "40 of our CRPF jawans were martyred in Pulwama. CRPF officials had requested PM Modi that personnel should be airlifted, but PM Modi didn't agree. How did such a lapse take place? Till date, no report on Pulwama was placed before Parliament," India Today quoted Singh as telling at the event.

However, this is not the first time that the Congress leader has targeted the BJP over the air strike on the terror camps in Balakot. "But the pictures of any incident in open space can be accessed through satellite technology. So we should also give evidence, the way the United States government presented evidence before the world on (the killing of) Osama bin Laden," he had said in 2019.

On 29 September 2016, India conducted surgical strikes against militant launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, and inflicted "significant casualties".

In 2019, Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan. Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations. However, the Indian Air Force (IAF) thwarted their plans, the government had said then.

Pakistan, however, dismissed as "fabrication of truth" India's claim that it has conducted a military operation across the LoC to target terrorist launching pads, terming it as a "quest" by India to create media hype by rebranding cross-border fire as surgical strike.

Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 15:16 [IST]