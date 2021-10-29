Digital Marketing Expert Ken Ong Shares What Makes WECOFA Stand Out In The Industry

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ken Ong is a well-known social entrepreneur and expert in digital marketing. He's been doing fantastic work in the field of digital marketing since 2014, and it's still going strong. Ken and his business partner Davis Koh created WECOFA PTE. LTD (We Create Opportunities For All) in 2018. It's been three years, and the company has reached great heights.

Ken had faced several challenges throughout his life. His lowest point in life occurred during his undergraduate years when he was homeless for some time. His family was forced to sell their home due to his father's enormous gambling debt. Ken battled a lot after his parents' divorce, but he eventually found his way back to his life's purpose. He created a social enterprise in 2014, where he taught people how to make soap.

"Even though it wasn't as profitable," Ken says, "we find a lot of delight teaching in many voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs), and these workshops allowed many persons with disabilities (PWDs) to sell these soaps as a side income." He eventually met Davis, his business partner, and the two of them co-founded WECOFA together. According to the entrepreneur, his company plays a critical role in assisting his vulnerable community and people with disabilities in upskilling and improving their career prospects, making them more employable.

Ken Ong shared some pointers revealing what makes WECOFA different from others in the digital marketing industry. He says -

- Apart from providing our digital marketing services, we provide education to our clients and their team if they choose to learn.

- We focus on a few domains, and we make sure that we are very good at it. Domains such as F&B, Speakers Trainers, Household & Retail products.

- Unlike other agencies in the industry, we do not hold ransom to our client's data. We run our advertising campaign directly from our client's advertising account to keep all the data and statistics even after they have stopped working with us.

- We are upfront in our approach and do not use templatised solutions for our clients. We believe that each client is different and have unique requirements. Hence we will always find out more from our clients first before recommending strategies that are best suited for them.

- In most cases, marketing agencies charge a percentage based on the client's ad spend. The higher the advertising spend, the more the client has to pay. And in most circumstances, they will require the clients to have a minimum ad budget or else they will have to pay a base management fee.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:56 [IST]