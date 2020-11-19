BRICS: PM Modi, Xi to come face to face for second time this month

Pandemic a 'bend' in the path, not the end: PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 and said that his government launched digital India 5 years back, which he said is no longer being seen any normal government initiative, but is now a way of life for poor and marginalised.

The prime minister said that using technology on such a large scale has helped the govt use the power of data analytics to ensure better service delivery and efficiency. He added that the covid 19 pandemic was a bend in the path, not the end.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister said that "Today, I am glad to say that Digital India is no longer being seen as any regular Government initiative. Digital India has become a way of life. Particularly, for the poor, marginalised and for those in Government."

"Our government has successfully created a market for digital and tech solutions. It has made technology a key part of all schemes. Our governance model is 'Technology First'," he said.

"Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity. Millions of farmers received monetary support in one click. At the peak of the COVID19 lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India's poor received proper and quick assistance," the prime minister further said.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Vice-President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin would be among those addressing the virtual event.

Over 25 nations are participating in the 23rd edition of the event along with thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy- makers and educators from India and different parts of the world.

This year, the theme of the summit is 'Next is Now.' The summit would deliberate on key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations on the domains of information technology and electronics and biotechnology.

Some of the key focus areas of the summit are aerospace and defence technologies, healthcare, future of work, startup for public good, electronics and semi-conductor, reimagining digital health and "Covid-19 Pandemic Preparedness".