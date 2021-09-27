Digital Health ID Card 2021: How to apply, registration, benefits; all you need to know

Aarogya data for health purposes to be deleted in 180 days

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the nationwide rollout of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), a scheme that will enable Indians to create and access digital health records. Under the mission, every Indian will get a unique 14-digit health identification (ID) number, which will contain all the health records of the person.

What is a Health ID ?

Health ID is a randomly generated 14 digit number used for the purposes of uniquely identifying persons, authenticating them, and threading their health records (only with their informed consent) across multiple systems and stakeholders.

Why create a Health ID?

Using a Health ID is the first step towards creating safer and efficient digital health records for you and your family. You can opt-in to create a digitally secure Health ID, which allows you to access and share your health data with your consent, with participating healthcare providers and payers

How do I get a Health ID ?

You can get a Health ID by self-registration on the Health ID web portal or by downloading ABDM Health Records application from the Google Playstore.

You can register here ABDM Health ID or download the Mobile application here Health Records.

You may also request for creation of your Health ID at a participating health facility, which may include public/private hospitals, community health centre, health and wellness centres across India.

What all do I need to register for a Health ID ?

For Health ID creation through Mobile Number- Name, Year of Birth, Gender, Address, Mobile Number.

For Health ID creation through Aadhaar- Name, Year of Birth, Gender, Address, Mobile Number, Aadhaar Number

Is Aadhaar mandatory to create a Health ID ?

No, the usage of Aadhaar is voluntary. You can also use your Mobile Number accompanied with self-declared information.

My Mobile Number is not linked to my Aadhaar Number. How do I authenticate my Aadhaar for Health ID creation ?

You have to visit the nearest participating facility, and opt for biometric authentication using Aadhaar Number. After successful authentication, you will obtain a Health ID at the facility itself.

Can I use ID documents other than Aadhaar for Health ID creation ?

Currently, you can create your health ID using Mobile or Aadhaar. Govt will soon roll out features that will support Health ID creation with other ID documents such as PAN card, Driving License at participating health facilities.

Is my Health ID unique?

Your Health ID will be unique to you, and you will have the option to link all your health records to the Health ID.

You can also choose to create multiple IDs to link different sets of health records with different Health IDs, however, it is recommended that you create only one Health ID.

How long will the registration take ?

Complete registration takes less than 10 minutes as you are only required to fill your basic details,an authenticate your Mobile Number or Aadhaar Number.

Do I have to submit any physical documents?

No need to submit any physical documents anywhere. Enrolment of Health ID is paperless and hassle free.

Are my health records safe and secure ?

Your health cards are safe and secure.

What do I do if I forget my password ?

You may login to your Health ID through Mobile OTP or Aadhaar linked Mobile OTP, as applicable, and set a new password. In case of persisting issues, please contact us at ndhm@nha.gov.in or call us on our toll free number - 1800-11-4477 / 14477

I have entered incorrect Password three times, and I am unable to login now ?

If you have been locked out of your Health ID account via Password, you can try other modes of authentication for login. One method of authentication (Password/ Mobile OTP/ Aadhaar OTP) gets disabled for 12 hours) on three consecutive incorrect attempts at a time.

In this case, you can use the remaining methods to login, as applicable. However, you will not be able to login for 12 hours after you have been locked out from all three methods of login

I no longer want to participate in ABDM. Can I delete my Health ID ?

You can opt out of the ABDM ecosystem.

On availing the feature, a user can permanently delete or temporarily deactivate their Health ID. In case of deactivation, a user can later choose to reactivate their Health ID. On deletion, your Health ID will be permanently deleted, along with all your demographic details. You will not be able to retrieve any information tagged to your Health ID in future.

Step to Apply Online PM Modi Health ID Card Application Form

Go to the Official Website National Digital Health Mission i.e. https://nha.gov.in/.

Open NDHM ID App and Click Registration Form page will displayed on mobile screen.

Fill in details like Name & Phone Number

Click on register button.

Now Verify by OTP and fill further application form details.

Click on Submit Button for final submission of application.

Story first published: Monday, September 27, 2021, 12:47 [IST]