oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Young 24-year-old Mohit Verma's name is well known and familiar to all those who frequent the world of technology. With a B. Tech (Mech) degree and a passion for technology, Mohit Verma took to blogging on the latest technology. His blog The Techgram grew in popularity and his Instagram account itz_mohit_verma, saw his meteoric rise as a social media influencer with a huge follower base. Born in Rohtak and now a Delhite, this young talent is widely recognized in the world of technology.

Mohit Verma's interest in technology reared its head right from his college days. He took an active part in college festivals and tech sessions. Participation in Robotics competitions and winning became second nature to him. His wins include robotics competitions in DTU, BITS Pilani and IIT which he won for 4 years.

In his blogs, Mohit covers all the intrinsic aspects of technology and infuses it with his own creativity that appeals to all technology enthusiasts. The Techgram was established in 2016 and now with the rise of short video content, he is focussing on creating informative reels on Instagram and some other platforms as well. Initially, Mohit started covering the latest mobile phones and then expanded the scope of his blog to cover a wide array of the latest gadgets that were being launched.

His Instagram account is a visual treat, replete with the latest tech trends. His love for technology propel him to being recognized as India's top 25 Instagram tech influencer.

His work with a renowned ad agency left him with only the after-office hours to pursue his passion for blogging and content creation. His weekends were reserved for video shoots of different brands. His collaborations include several renowned brands like- SanDisk, MMTC, Samsung, Croma, One Plus to name a few.

This paucity of time to pursue his passion led to Mohit's recent decision of packing it in, and establishing his own start-up in the exciting and dynamic world of infotainment. The objective of his venture will be to disseminate education, informative and entertaining content for the audiences.

Mohit's passion, dedication, and determination to succeed mark his entry into the world of entrepreneurship and herald the beginning of a new era of success!

Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 14:12 [IST]