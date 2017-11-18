‘Didn't find anything controversial in Padmavati', says Censor Board member

Amid raging controversy across the nation over the Bollywood movie Padmavati, a Censor Board member has said that it is not right to criticise the movie without watching it.

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member Kailash Masoom told news agency ANI that controversy over the movie was "unnecessary".

"I think the controversy is unnecessary. How can it be said that the history has been distorted when no one has watched it yet? I didn't find anything controversial in the film. The movie must first be watched before opposing it," ANI quoted Masoom as saying.

On Friday, CBFC sent Padmavati back to filmmakers due to technical reasons. The film would be reviewed again after the filmmakers sort out the issue raised by the censor board

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has stirred a major controversy with the Rajput groups, especially the Karni Sena, protesting across the nation alleging that the movie has distorted historical facts.

[Padmavati snubbed by Censor Board, sent back to filmmakers on technical grounds]

The protest over the Bollywood big-budget drama, which is fast spreading across the country, has been triggered by allegations that the makers of Padmavati have wrongly portrayed queen Padmini in the film and thus the movie hurt the sentiments of Hindus and Rajput community in particular.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to ''consider the plea'' filed by a lawyer against 'Padmavati', seeking deletion of objectionable scenes.

OneIndia News