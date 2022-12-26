Did Vijay let down common man with his 'Varisu' speech as he failed to become their voice this time?

The Power sector gets shocked by ADMK’s lies! – Stalin becomes the Hero among the Tribe community

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Dec 26: Probably for the first time since he started speaking about issues bothering the common man, Vijay did not touch political topics at the recently-concluded 'Varisu' audio launch and failed to become the voice of the people.

The actor,, like Kamal Haasan, has always targeted the people in power at the audio launch function of his movies. But this time, the actor kept himself out of making controversial comments especially when 'Varisu' was associated with the ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay always peppered his speeches with political innuendos. And fans wait for him to tell 'kutty' stories at the audio launch function that will have a message to them. Well, this time, politics took a back seat but he ensured to tell 'kutty' story.

Vijay's Speech at 'Varisu' Audio Launch

"In the 1990s, an actor became my competitor. Later, the competition became serious. To surpass his growth, I started working harder. We all need such a competitor in life so that we can achieve big things," a report quoted the actor, popularly called as Thalapathy, said at the audio launch of 'Varisu'. "If someone thought he was referring to Ajith or actor Surya, Vijay had a quick clarification. "The name of the competitor in my life is Joseph Vijay. Yes, you have to compete with yourself to win big," he claimed.

While his 'kutty' story with a message won the hearts of his fans, for commoners it was quite a disappointment. They were expecting him to become their voice by speaking on any issue bothering society or to express anti-establishment views.

However, Vijay's decision to keep it a non-controversial speech has not come as a surprise for some as 'Varisu' is distributed by Red Giant Movies, owned by Udhayanidhi Stalin, newly-appointed state Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development in the DMK government.

Also, the satellite rights of 'Varisu' including the audio launch rights are with Sun TV, owned by the DMK family. Hence, many felt that Vijay might not have dared to speak up against the ruling government.

It may be recalled that the actor had spoken about corruption at 'Sarkar' music release function in 2018, Subashri's death issue at 'Bigil' audio release, etc.

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 19:19 [IST]