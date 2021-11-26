Did NCP chief Sharad Pawar had secret meeting with Amit Shah, Fadnavis? Here's the truth

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Nov 26: Shortly after Union minister Narayan Rane's said that the BJP will form the next government in Maharashtra in March, a picture claiming to be from a meeting of NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday went viral on social media.

"BJP will form government in Maharashtra in March," Narayan Rane had said. When asked to elaborate, he added that toppling and forming governments are done in secrecy and it cannot be discussed in public. "State (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil has spoken about this and I hope it comes true," Rane added.

His claims and the picture had given an impression that Sharad Pawar, who is in New Delhi along with Praful Patel, was in the capital to meet the BJP leaders to form the next government.

Did Sharad Pawar Meet Shah?

It is a fake picture spread by miscreants on social media to create confusion. NCP itself has clarified that it was a morphed picture and requested Maharashtra Cyber to take action against the miscreants.

Sources in the BJP and NCP have denied the rumours of political realignment. Fadnavis and Patil were in Delhi to discuss "organizational matters" with the central leadership, said a BJP leader. Whereas Pawar traveled to Delhi to attend a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on defence and his schedule had been planned a week ago, an NCP source said.