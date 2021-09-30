DiasporaDiplomacy: Climate Change Conversation with Environmental Attorney Dr. Anjali Jaiswal

New Delhi, Sep 30: U.S. Consulate General Chennai in coordination with U.S. Embassy New Delhi, U.S. Consulate General offices in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and the North India office will organise the fourth #DiasporaDiplomacy series on Tuesday, October 5 at 7 p.m. IST featuring Indian American Senior Attorney and Senior Director, India, International Program, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) Dr. Anjali Jaiswal.

Senior academic Professor Rajkiran Bilolikar from the Centre for Energy Studies at Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad will interview Anjali about her journey growing up as an Indian American, her choice of environment as a career path, her accomplishments as an attorney winning environment and energy litigations, and NRDC's ongoing work with government and organisations to help India find scalable climate change solutions. Dr. Jaiswal will engage in an interactive question and answer session at the end of the interview. Sameer Sheth, Chief of the Environment, Science and Technology Unit at the U.S. Embassy New Delhi will make introductory remarks.

You can register to take part in this virtual program:

https://statedept.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJIsceigqTMjGb0rD1mhzOvX37GRtk_28yo

Viewers are encouraged to leave their questions in the Zoom Q & A box during the program. Selected questions will be answered by Dr. Jaiswal.

About the #DiasporaDiplomacy Series:

Sundar Pichai. Sunita Williams. Vivek Murthy. From winning the spelling bee, to running some of our biggest companies, to having a voice at the table in the federal government, Indian Americans disproportionately contribute to America's story. What is the secret of their success? Through a series of conversations, #DiasporaDiplomacy will inform, acknowledge, and celebrate the identity, achievements, and assimilation of the Indian American diaspora in America's multicultural fabric. Indian American achievers from different walks of life will feature as guest speakers to talk about their journeys highlighting America's promise through personal and collective prisms. Join U.S. Mission India as we highlight the extraordinary contributions of the Indian American community in business, academia, politics space, the arts, and civil society.

About Dr. Anjali Jaiswal, Senior Attorney, Senior Director, India, International Program, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC):

Anjali Jaiswal is a senior attorney and senior director with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), a premier international environmental organization. She has over 20 years of experience in climate change and environmental protection. Anjali's experience spans international, national, and local issues ranging from litigation to policy advocacy. Anjali co-founded NRDC's India program focused on climate change and energy. She was integral to the negotiations achieving the Paris Climate Agreement and Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. Anjali currently works with partners in India to advance energy efficiency, expand electric vehicles, and protect communities from the climate crisis. Anjali was selected as a fellow in the Nehru-Fulbright Indo-American Environmental Leadership program and profiled by Marie Claire and the Daily Journal. Anjali holds a law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and a bachelor's degree in environmental sciences from the University of California, Riverside. She completed master's level coursework at the Leiden University in the Netherlands and Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

