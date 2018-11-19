Devaswom Board seeks more time to implement SC verdict

New Delhi, Nov 19: Devaswom Board filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking more time to implement order on women's entry. The petition says Board lacks necessary infrastructure and cites violence and protests against implementing the verdict.

Also Read | Sabarimala row: BJP leader taken into preventive custody from Nilakkal

The all-party meet chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan failed to arrive at a consensus over the issue on Nov 15. The Devaswom Board got a green signal from the Chief Minister's Office to go ahead with filing a petition in the court. The apex court last week refused to stay its earlier verdict.

The temple opened its doors at 5 p.m. on Friday for two months and according to new police rules that came into effect from Friday, no pilgrim is allowed to proceed to the temple after 7 p.m. as the temple closes for the day at 10 p.m.

Also Read | Sabarimala Temple opens for 62-day long Mandala Pooja

The temple town of Sabarimala has witnessed protests by Hindu groups since the September 28 when the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to enter the temple that hitherto banned girls and women aged between 10 and 50.

Alphons Kannanthana Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam offers prayer at Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (PTI Photo) Namajapa at Sannidhanam Devotees stage 'Namajapa' protest against the police restrictions, at Sannidhanam, in Sabarimala, Sunday night, Nov. 18, 2018. The devotees were reportedly refused permission to halt at Malikappuram. (PTI Photo) Police personnel detain devotees Police personnel detain the devotees who were staging 'Namajapa' protest against the police restrictions at Sannidhanam, in Sabarimala, Sunday night, Nov. 18, 2018. (PTI Photo) Devotees detained by police Police personnel detain the devotees who were staging 'Namajapa' protest against the police restrictions at Sannidhanam, in Sabarimala, Sunday night, Nov. 18, 2018. (PTI Photo)