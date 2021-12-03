Sonic boom or earthquake? Loud 'boom' heard in Bengaluru again

Bengaluru: Two South Africans test positive for COVID-19 as threat of new variant looms

46 year old doctor from Bengaluru with Omicron variant had no travel history, 5 contacts test Covid positive

Omnicron in India: 12 Things to know about 2 cases detected in Bengaluru

Details of the two patients who have been detected positive for Omicron variant

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Dec 3: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has released the details of the two cases of Omicron, new variant of Covid-19, detected in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Check out all the details of the two cases:

Case No 1

Age: 66 Years/Male

Date of Sample Collection: 20/11/2021

Place of Sample Collection:

Airport Report: Positive BU-1261056

Date of Travel: 20/11/2021

From: South Africa (Via Dubai)

Vaccination status: Vaccinated with 2 doses

I. Travelled from South Africa on 20/11,2021 with a Negative report from South Africa and he was screened & tested at Kempe Gowda International Airport, Bangalore.

2. Upon his arrival, he checked into a hotel on 20/11/2021 and the test reports were Positive.

3. The UPHC doctor visited the hotel for Physical Triage and found him asymptomatic. He was advised to self isolate at the hotel

4. On 22/11/2021. his test samples were collected and sent for Genomic Sequencing through BBMP

5. The patient took a self investigation at a private lab on 23/11.2021. The report was NEGATIVE

6. There were 24 primary contacts all are asymptomatic, tested and all reported negative.

7. On 22 and 23 November, UPHC team collected samples from 240 secondary contacts, all tested negative.

8. The above person has checked out on 27/11/2021 at 00:12:34 Mid night, took cab to Airport. He has travelled to Dubai.

Case No 2

Age: 46 Years / Male

Date of Sample Collection: 22/11/2021

Place of Sample Collection: Hospital

Report: Positive BU-1261243

1. On November 21, he developed symptoms of fever and body ache underwent RT-PCR test at a hospital on November 22 around 10 AM. He was declared as Positive at 4 PM on the same day.

2. Noting low CT values - samples sent for Gcnomic Sequencing

3. The next two days, he stayed under Home Isolation. On November 25, he got admitted at a hospital, and after taking 3 days of treatment got discharged on 27 November.

4. Primary Contacts: 13 5. Secondary Contacts: 205 6. Three primary contacts and two secondary contacts tested positive between 22nd and 25th November. All are isolated.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 11:40 [IST]