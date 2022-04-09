Desi Money Heist: Video of man stealing money from groom’s garland

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: This one will sure make you laugh. In a viral video a man was spotted trying to take some money from the garland of a groom during a wedding.

The video is interesting and also funny due to which has gone viral quite fast. In the video the groom can be seen sitting surrounded by relatives and friends. He is wearing a garland made of money.

A man sitting next to the groom tries to grab a few currency notes. The groom however realises this and promptly removes the man's hand from the garland. However the man was not the one to give up. He makes a second attempt and this time manages to grab a few currency notes.

The video which has garnered over 2 lakh views has also been liked nearly 1 lakh times. Users while commenting on the video compared it to a desi version of the Money Heist.

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11:48 [IST]