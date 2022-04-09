YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Desi Money Heist: Video of man stealing money from groom’s garland

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 09: This one will sure make you laugh. In a viral video a man was spotted trying to take some money from the garland of a groom during a wedding.

    Desi Money Heist: Video of man stealing money from groom’s garland

    The video is interesting and also funny due to which has gone viral quite fast. In the video the groom can be seen sitting surrounded by relatives and friends. He is wearing a garland made of money.

    A man sitting next to the groom tries to grab a few currency notes. The groom however realises this and promptly removes the man's hand from the garland. However the man was not the one to give up. He makes a second attempt and this time manages to grab a few currency notes.

    The video which has garnered over 2 lakh views has also been liked nearly 1 lakh times. Users while commenting on the video compared it to a desi version of the Money Heist.

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X