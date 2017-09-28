Dera goons threatening me, claims Honeypreet's former husband

Vishwas Gupta, the former husband of Dera Sacha Sauda chief's "adopted" daughter Honeypreet Insan, on Thursday approached the Haryana police and filed a complaint alleging threat to his life.

In his complaint, Gupta alleged that he have received a threat letter from the Qurbani wing of Dera Sacha Sauda.He was accompanied by his father Mahender Gupta.

"Gupta filed a complaint with the Sector 4 police post here and alleged that an unknown caller threatened to eliminate him. We are examining the complaint," Singh said, adding that he has been provided security.

Gupta married Honeypreet in 1999 and filed for a divorce in 2011.

Earlier, Gupta had expressed apprehension that that he might be killed for speaking against the Dera head.

Honeypreet, against whom the Haryana Police had issued a lookout notice last month in connection with the violence in Panchkula, has been absconding since Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction on August 25.

PTI