Dengue spreads its wings in parts of Bengaluru & Dakshina Kannada

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, July 13: Dengue fever is spreading it's wings this year in Karnataka. As of now nearly 124 cases of Dengue fever are confirmed in the district of Dakshina Kannada during the period of July 1 to 12. As many as 30 people are being treated in various hospitals and recovering. In Bengaluru also many cases of Dengue fever have been found.

"Around 400 people reported of having Dengue like fever in the district. However, it is confirmed only in 124 cases. Till Thursday, 39 people were being treated in different hospitals. Now nine people are discharged and 30 are still on medication. All are on the verge of recovery," said district surveillance officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal, as per the daijiworld.com report.

The highest number of cases have been reported from East Zone (683) followed by Mahadevapura (328) and Bengaluru South (289). Of the total 3,189 positive cases in the State, the highest number (1,830) was reported from BBMP limits, followed by Dakshina Kannada (206) and Shivamogga (176).

Dr Naveen Kumar also said that rumours are making rounds that three students of a private high school in the city are infected with Dengue. However, there is no clear cut information on this matter. Enquiry is in process.

"In places like Kadri, Bengre and Bunder of the city breeding of mosquitoes has increased. Due to this, the possibility of spreading of epidemics like Dengue and Malaria are more. Citizens should avoid water logging in areas around their house and apartments. Mosquitoes will breed in both sewage water as well as clean water. Mosquito net should be used during night. Neem oil should be applied to the body," appealed medical officers.

Zilla panchayat CEO Dr Selvamani has directed Mangaluru City Corporation to destroy mosquito breeding places and also to monitor continuously areas of the city corporation where incidents of malaria and dengue are more.

Earlier, The Hindu reported, in the last one month in Bengaluru, from January to June 4, the number of positive cases in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits was 531. As of July 6, the number went up to 1,830. While 3,189 cases have tested positive in the State from January, areas in BBMP limits are the worst hit.

Hospitals are getting patients with suspected dengue almost every day. Government hospitals are recording full occupancy while several private hospitals are reporting a shortage of beds. Over the past few weeks, most hospitals are reporting a surge in viral fever and related ailments.

Dengue incidence was at its peak in 2017 when as many as 17,844 positive cases were reported. Flooded with patients, hospitals reported a shortage of beds.

Concerned over the alarming situation, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry had deputed a team of experts to review the outbreak in Karnataka and provide technical assistance to stem the spread of the disease.

In 2018, the number of dengue cases came down to 4,848, indicating that the vector-borne disease was well under control in the State.

According to experts in the vector-borne disease control programme, although dengue was earlier associated with monsoon, it has now become a self-limiting viral fever which is prevalent all through the year. The dengue-causing mosquito breeds in stagnant water anywhere inside or outside homes.

The State Health and Family Welfare Department has not recorded any dengue death so far this year.