Dengue cases in Delhi this year surge to over 5,270, highest count since 2015: Civic body report

New Delhi, Nov 15: Dengue cases in Delhi this season have surged to over 5,270, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the city in a year since 2015, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Nearly 2,570 fresh cased have been logged in the last one week, however, no fresh fatality due to dengue has been reported.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, 5,277 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 13, which is the highest count in a year since 2015.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), the report stated.

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 14:43 [IST]