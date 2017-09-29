Demonetisation was a brave step: Adityanath

Amid criticism of the BJP-led Central government's demonetisation move from various quarters, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday dubbed it as a "brave step" which dealt a major to corruption.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Adityanath said the note ban was even implemented smoothly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efficient leadership.

"Steps taken by Centre on economic front have been appreciated by nation and world alike. India is the fastest growing economy today," he added.

When asked about steps being taken to curb the menace of encephalitis in the state, the Chief Minister said that around 92 lakh children were vaccinated in May this year while pediatric ICUs were opened in 20 district hospitals.

On infants deaths in Gorakhpur's BRD hospital last month, Adityanath said, "It has been established that Gorakhpur deaths were not due to lack of oxygen. Deaths due to encephalitis have been occurring for the past 40 years, why hue and cry now?"

Adityanath praising demonetisation comes at a time when former finance minister Yashwant Sinha slammed the government's economic policies. Sinha, in his article published in a leading daily, was particularly severe on the way Arun Jaitley is handling the economy. Since the article, Jaitley and Sinha are involved in a war of words.

OneIndia News