Demonetisation effect: Uttarakhand businessman who consumed poison dies

Debt-ridden Uttarakhand businessman who consumed poison at 'Janata Darbar' in Dehradun last week, passed away in a hospital on Tuesday. Prakash Pandey, a businessman from Haldwani, created panic among ruling party workers after he went to a "Janata darbar" state minister Subodh Uniyal was holding at the BJP office in Dehradun to complain about losses he suffered, apparently as a result of demonetization and GST.

Demonetization effect: Uttarakhand businessman who consumed poison dies
Representational Image

Pandey, who has been in the transport business for the past five years, then showed Subodh Uniyal an empty packet of poison that he claimed to have consumed. The revelation triggered panic in the BJP office and Pandey was rushed to the Doon hospital where he was admitted to the ICU.

A resident of Nai Colony in Kathgodam, Pandey stated that he was a transporter and had incurred losses in his business due to the notes ban in 2016.

