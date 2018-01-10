GST effect: Women write their 'Mann ki Baat' on sanitary napkins

A group of social workers in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior have started a campaign encouraging women to write down their views on menstrual hygiene on sanitary napkins to mark their protest against it being placed under 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST). A campaign led by Preeti Joshi and Hari Mohan aims to get GST free sanitary napkins, reported ANI.

Preeti Joshi says, " We started campaign on 4th January. Women in rural areas can't spend Rs 100 on sanitary napkins. This situation discourages them from using sanitary napkins all the more. They end up falling prey to diseases. Free napkin, at least GST free napkins, must reach women."

Hari Mohan, says, " Sanitary napkins have been placed under 12% GST. Women use things during their menstrual days which is fatal to them. Instead of giving subsidy, it has been placed under luxury item. So we started this campaign. We aim to send 1000 pads to the govt by 3rd March."

It may be recalled that in November 2017, the Delhi High Court had asked the government why sanitary napkins are not exempt from the Goods and Services Tax, when items like bindis, sindoor and kajal were kept out of its ambit. The High Court bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar was hearing a petition filed by a Jawaharlal Nehru University PhD scholar Zarmina Israr Khan, who challenged the 12%-GST on sanitary napkins, calling it unconstitutional.

"You exempt bindi, kajal and sindoor. But you tax sanitary napkins. It's such a necessity. Is there any explanation for it," the bench asked the government.

(with agency inputs)